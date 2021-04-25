Walk-in vaccine appointments available all day at Paul Brown Stadium

Thousands of people from Cincinnati and surrounding communities will receive their first COVID-19 shots Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals' home will function as a walk-in, no-appointment-needed vaccine clinic from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Health Department. Appointment-only vaccinations will occur from 5-6 p.m. The department hopes to administer about 5,000 shots.

Each person vaccinated as the stadium will receive the Pfizer vaccine. They'll need to come back in four weeks for their second shot, which completes the vaccination process and boosts their immunity to COVID-19.

The Cincinnati Health Department and other local partners hope that 80% of vaccine-eligible Cincinnati adults will have their shots by July 4, moving the region closer to "herd immunity" — a situation in which COVID-19 cannot spread because it has too few available hosts.

Anyone seeking a vaccine in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana can click the name of their state to search for open appointments.