Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Baptist Church Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — If you live in Northern Kentucky and still need to get your COVID-19 shot, a free vaccination clinic will be held Saturday at First Baptist Church in Covington.

Walk-ins are welcome for the clinic at 120 E 9th St. from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic, presented by the Northern Kentucky NAACP in partnership with NKY Health and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will focus on diversity and immunizing underserved populations.

Two-dose Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at Saturday's clinic.