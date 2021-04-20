Walk-in COVID-19 clinic open at Warren County Fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday

LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Health District is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Wed, April 21 and Thurs, April 22.

The clinic will open at 8:15 a.m. and run until 2:15 p.m.

The health district released a statement reading: “The goal of the health district is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The sooner we achieve this goal, the sooner we can resume our normal activities with our friends and family.”

Appointments for the clinic are still being accepted. To schedule during evening hours, call 513-695-7468.