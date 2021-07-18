Today is your last day to get a free Metro ride to a vaccine clinic

CINCINNATI — Today is your last chance this month to get a free Metro ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The goal of these free rides is to eliminate barriers that might prevent someone from getting the vaccine. Transportation can be a big one, especially for those who don’t live near a vaccine site.

That's why Metro, Kroger Health and Kroger’s Cincinnati-Dayton division have teamed up to offer these rides this weekend. All metro and access paratransit service will be free today. incentives like these really come at a critical time, especially as the CDC warns the new delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S.

Pfizer and Moderna have both said their vaccines are effective against the variant, but right now in Cincinnati, many people remain unvaccinated. Just about 50% of Hamilton County’s population is partially vaccinated as of this morning.

“We have provided tens of thousands of free rides to our communities during those times to access,” said Brandy Jones, vice president of external affairs at Cincinnati Metro. “And so we know that transportation plays a critical part and making sure that individuals are able to get to those appointments. And so we know that it's had a major impact and then showing that our community can access those vaccinations.”

As of Sunday morning, appointments are almost full at most area Kroger locations, but Walgreens has appointments available.