Sunday is your final shot at winning Vax-a-Million

Sunday is the last day Ohio vaccine recipients can sign up for a chance to win a million dollars or a free ride to college through the state's Vax-a-Million program.

According to the state health department, about 5.4 million people have started the vaccination process and are eligible for that million dollar jackpot, but just about 63% of them have registered for the drawing.

Out of the 3.4 million eligible Ohioans who’ve signed up, about 150,000 are teens vying for a chance at a full-ride college scholarship.

There is no need to reenter if you signed up for one of the earlier drawings -- your entry rolls over. But those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine at any time and have never entered have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 20 to sign up.

In the last four weeks, a woman in Silverton and a Colerain High School grad have been two of the eight lucky winners.

Vaccinations increased by about 43% after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first announced the program, but Kate Schroder with the Health Collaborative said vaccinations have leveled off since then.

“We’ve entered a new phase in the last few weeks. We’re still chipping away at our goal of 80% of all those eligible. Right now as a region we’re at 56% of all those that are 12 and up," Schroder said.

While Schroder sees improvements in vaccine accessibility and enrollment in the Tri-State, she said this summer will be crunch time to reach that 80% goal.

“We have this opportunity to get our vaccination rate as a community as high as possible this summer. Because if we’re able to get to really high levels, herd immunity levels, that puts us in so much better of a position going into the fall.”

You can watch the final drawing this Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. WCPO 9.