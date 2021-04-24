Plenty of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine opportunities this weekend

CINCINNATI — If you’re still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, there will be plenty of chances to get the shot this weekend at pop-up events across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

People as young as 16 can come to Music Hall and Washington Park to get free vaccines from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no pre-registration required -- simply walk up and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

That pop-up clinic, organized by the city, Hamilton County and various local hospitals, is part of the Center for Closing the Health Gap’s “Get Out The Vax” campaign, aimed at getting 80% of Greater Cincinnati residents vaccinated by July 4.

“We wanted to make it easy and accessible,” said Health Gap CEO Renee Mahaffey Harris. “And the fact that all of our health systems came together to make this possible as a part of our annual health expo, which is being held virtually, but this component is in-person. So we need you to come down. We want to make sure we can do all that is possible not only to protect ourselves, our family and our friends, and getting vaccinated is the key.”

Attendants will also schedule their second shot at Saturday’s event at Music Hall.

University of Cincinnati’s Gardner Neuroscience Institute, 3113 Bellevue Ave., also hosts a drive-thru and walk-up vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required.

At two TriHealth clinics on Saturday, those 16 and older can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at two TriHealth clinics on Saturday: Good Samaritan Western Ridge, 6949 Good Samaritan Dr., and TriHealth Norwood, 4750 Wesley Ave., offer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

On Sunday, Paul Brown Stadium will become a mass vaccination center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and walk-ins for the Pfizer shot are welcome.

Registration has filled up for Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church at 231 E. Ninth St. Ninth Street Baptist’s Pastor Richard Fowler is urging people to come and get their shot Saturday.

“I find it extremely urgent that we do it now,” said Fowler. “As much as there are those that want to get back to some normalcy, but realizing we are going to be extremely difficult to do that until we are all at a level of immunity. Not perfect, but better than we are now.”