One in four Ohioans has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

One in four Ohioans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday afternoon, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Health.

The state has administered doses to 2,948,323 individual patients, representing a little over 25% of Ohio’s 11.69 million population.

But 1.3 million of the people who have started their vaccination process are still waiting on a second dose.

The number of completed vaccinations — people who have either gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — represents 14.23% of the state’s population, or 1,663,271 people.

People between the ages of 50-59 have received the most vaccines by numbers alone: 510,843 people in this group had gotten at least one shot by Wednesday.

However, the total uptake rate — the percentage of a given group that has received at least one dose — is highest among people aged 70-74. According to ODH, 70% of Ohioans in this group have been jabbed at least once.

Ohioan women of all ages and races have been vaccinated more than men. ODH estimates 28% of women in the state have begun their vaccinations, while only 21% of men have done the same.