Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advises COVID vaccine providers to resume Johnson & Johnson doses

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 11:12 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 23:12:05-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vaccine providers across Ohio can resume administering doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a brief pause prompted by reports of serious blood clots forming after vaccination.

"Our country's vaccine safety system has worked as designed - these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported...and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events," said Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement Friday.

DeWine's announcement came shortly after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Its use had been postponed after multiple women developed a blood-clotting disorder after injection. Fifteen such cases have been reported out of more than 7 million doses.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration immediately adopted the panel's recommendation Friday evening. According to the FDA, people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision or a rash near the vaccination site should seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.