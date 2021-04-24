Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advises COVID vaccine providers to resume Johnson & Johnson doses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vaccine providers across Ohio can resume administering doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a brief pause prompted by reports of serious blood clots forming after vaccination.

"Our country's vaccine safety system has worked as designed - these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported...and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events," said Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement Friday.

DeWine's announcement came shortly after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Its use had been postponed after multiple women developed a blood-clotting disorder after injection. Fifteen such cases have been reported out of more than 7 million doses.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration immediately adopted the panel's recommendation Friday evening. According to the FDA, people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision or a rash near the vaccination site should seek immediate medical attention.