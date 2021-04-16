Watch
No appointments necessary to receive COVID-19 vaccination at Norwood Board of Elections site

Generic image of a health care worker preparing a vaccine.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 17:40:26-04

NORWOOD, Ohio — Beginning Friday, April 16, Hamilton County Public Health will no longer require appointments for vaccination doses at the Board of Elections clinic site in Norwood.

The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. If all doses have been given out before the end of the clinic’s hours, people who do not receive a shot can schedule an appointment within the next week.

“We piloted a no-appointment clinic and it was an overwhelming success,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “Offering no-appointment clinics should capture some of the folks who have waited to schedule their vaccine. The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we get to resuming our normal activities for the summer.”

People still wanting to make an appointment to get vaccinated can use the ArmorVax App and those without access to the internet can receive assistance scheduling by dialing 211.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.