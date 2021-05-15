Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Mason students 12 and older roll up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccines

items.[0].videoTitle
Mason students roll up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccines
Mason City Schools vaccine event
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 15:46:26-04

MASON, Ohio — Mason City Schools students rolled up their sleeves Saturday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the district opened its doors to eligible students as young as 12.

"It just hurt for a second, but it wasn't too bad,” said Mason Middle School seventh grader Allie Keim.

Keim, 12, said getting the COVID-19 vaccine today was her choice.

"I decided to come because I want to hang out with my grandparents and I get to spend more time with my friends,” Keim said. “Maybe things will start opening up more this summer."

Allie's mom Christine Keim said several other family members are also vaccinated -- what she calls a step toward normalcy.

"Most of my peer group is excited to get the family vaccinated and get back to I think a little better quality of life. And, we have graduation coming up, parties. That'll be a much more comfortable situation,” she said.

The vaccine clinic was conducted by the Warren County Health District (WCHD). Now that the age eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been lowered to 12 years old, they're seeing an uptick in young vaccine recipients.

"So we've had some of them coming in. We actually had a good response after school yesterday afternoon, so we had maybe 50 or 60 kids come in then,” said WCHD Commissioner Duane Stansbury.

After a difficult school year, some students and families are motivated by the idea of summer travel and camps. But, there's still hesitancy.

"People that are hesitant, they need to talk to their doctor. They can call us at the health department, they should look at the science from the CDC, World Health Organization and get to where they feel comfortable with it,” Stansbury said.

The Warren County Health District was able to vaccinate 600 people at Mason Middle School Saturday, and they'll have another first dose vaccination clinic on May 28.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.