Fully vaccinated nursing home workers no longer need biweekly COVID-19 testing

Posted at 1:59 PM, May 03, 2021
Fully vaccinated employees working in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will no longer have to undergo regular, routine COVID-19 testing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, DeWine has mandated that employees in these facilities routinely get tested for the virus twice every week, even if they have not experienced any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

"Normal, routine testing will not apply to anyone who has been fully vaccinated," said DeWine during his Monday afternoon briefing. "Unvaccinated staff in those facilities will continue to have to be vaccinated twice a week."

He also announced a new "playbook" created by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Aging have created as a guide for Ohioans who are homebound, or for those caring for homebound loved ones.

The playbook is intended to operate as a guide to accessing vaccines for those who cannot go out and get one themselves, DeWine said.

The number of people getting vaccines in Ohio has severely slowed, data showed, and he called out several local health departments statewide for making vaccinations simple and convenient for those still seeking a shot, including the Cincinnati Health Department's plan to offer vaccines at public libraries and directly in neighborhoods.

“If you have not been vaccinated, this is a high-risk gamble, a very high risk situation,” he said. In terms of sporting events, restaurants, shopping and other activities, DeWine said, “once you are vaccinated, you have great opportunity to live your life.”

Ohio saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in April overall, with the bulk of the increase occurring in younger age groups and among children who still are not officially cleared to receive vaccines.

On Monday, the trend showed signs of reversing, DeWine said, and the state saw fewer than 1,000 cases. Monday reports showed the state's lowest seven-day average for COVID-19 cases since Occtober 2020.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.