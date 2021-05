COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press briefing with the winners of Ohio's first Vax-a-Million drawing Thursday at 10 a.m.

Watch live below:

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was announced as the $1 million prize winner Wednesday, and Joseph Costello, 14 of Dayton, won a four-year, full ride scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.

