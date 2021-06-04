Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Kentucky offers $1 million prizes, full-ride scholarships in new 'Shot at a Million' vaccine lottery

Here's how to register
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Team Kentucky
shot at a million.PNG
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:52:31-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. — For Kentucky residents, getting your COVID-19 vaccine may pay off in more ways than one.

Kentucky announced its "Shot at a Million" lottery Friday, which will offer Kentuckians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine the chance to win big.

Three Kentuckians age 18 and up who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will win a $1 million prize, and 15 vaccinated Kentuckians ages 12-17 will win a full ride scholarship to any public Kentucky college, university, technical or trade school.

Permanent residents of Kentucky who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible. Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible even if they received the vaccine in a different state.

One $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be announced on July 2, July 30 and Aug. 27. Drawings will take place the day before.

With the campaign, Beshear said he hopes to see a "significant" jump in Kentucky vaccination rates, especially for the 12-17 age group. More than 46% of Kentucky's population has been vaccinated.

"What a great opportunity, Kentucky," Beshear said at a press conference Friday. "Do not pass this up. Protect yourself, protect your family, help us defeat a pandemic that has killed 7,000 Kentuckians, and at the same time get the shot at a million or a shot at a free college education."

To learn more, find a vaccine clinic and register for the "Shot at a Million" lottery, click here.

Watch a replay of the announcement below:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.