Kentucky offers $1 million prizes, full-ride scholarships in new 'Shot at a Million' vaccine lottery

FRANKFORT, Ky. — For Kentucky residents, getting your COVID-19 vaccine may pay off in more ways than one.

Kentucky announced its "Shot at a Million" lottery Friday, which will offer Kentuckians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine the chance to win big.

Three Kentuckians age 18 and up who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will win a $1 million prize, and 15 vaccinated Kentuckians ages 12-17 will win a full ride scholarship to any public Kentucky college, university, technical or trade school.

Permanent residents of Kentucky who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible. Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible even if they received the vaccine in a different state.

One $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be announced on July 2, July 30 and Aug. 27. Drawings will take place the day before.

With the campaign, Beshear said he hopes to see a "significant" jump in Kentucky vaccination rates, especially for the 12-17 age group. More than 46% of Kentucky's population has been vaccinated.

"What a great opportunity, Kentucky," Beshear said at a press conference Friday. "Do not pass this up. Protect yourself, protect your family, help us defeat a pandemic that has killed 7,000 Kentuckians, and at the same time get the shot at a million or a shot at a free college education."

