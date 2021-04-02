Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Jungle Jim's to host vaccine clinic April 6-7

Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:30:43-04

CINCINNATI — Jungle Jim’s will host a Mercy Health vaccination clinic at its Fairfield location April 6 and 7, Mercy spokesperson Nanette Bentley announced Friday in a news release.

Patients can schedule their appointment through MyChart, Mercy Health’s online health platform, or by calling Mercy’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 866-624-0366.

The vaccines offered at the clinic will be first doses only, and patients who secure an appointment should bring a mask, ID, insurance card and printed-out attestation form when they arrive.

All patients who get their shot at Jungle Jim’s will schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose at the same location.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.