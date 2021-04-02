Jungle Jim's to host vaccine clinic April 6-7

CINCINNATI — Jungle Jim’s will host a Mercy Health vaccination clinic at its Fairfield location April 6 and 7, Mercy spokesperson Nanette Bentley announced Friday in a news release.

Patients can schedule their appointment through MyChart, Mercy Health’s online health platform, or by calling Mercy’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 866-624-0366.

The vaccines offered at the clinic will be first doses only, and patients who secure an appointment should bring a mask, ID, insurance card and printed-out attestation form when they arrive.

All patients who get their shot at Jungle Jim’s will schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose at the same location.