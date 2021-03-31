Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Hoosiers age 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Daniel Cole/AP
A medical staff shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the Marseille soccer Velodrome stadium, during a presentation to the media, in Marseille, Monday, March 15, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 11:09:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana opened up COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday to all Hoosiers age 16 and older in the latest expansion of the state’s vaccination efforts days before it plans to lift a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb had announced Wednesday’s planned expansion to those 16 and older last week, while also announcing plans to lift the mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions on April 6.

Indiana’s expansion of vaccine eligibility for youths and people in their 20s comes two days after state health officials expanded vaccine eligibility to people ages 30 to 39.

The Indiana Department of Health said that during Monday’s first day of vaccine eligibility for people in their 30s more than 79,000 Hoosiers in that age group signed up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has said that is “imperative” that every eligible adult get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Holcomb, Box and other state officials were scheduled to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon during a weekly news briefing.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,630,152 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 1,109,238 — more than 16% of Indiana’s population— have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.