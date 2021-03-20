Health officials expect to administer 4,000 doses of vaccine at NKU site this weekend

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Health officials expect to administer about 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena this weekend.

The site, which will distribute doses of the Pfizer vaccine, runs 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Second appointments will take place at BB&T on April 11 and 12.

Vaccines are available by appointment only, but health officials said people who do not already have an appointment might be able to snag one this weekend if there are cancellations.

The mass vaccination site at NKU is now open. Appointments are fully booked for the weekend. They’re planning to give out 4,000 doses. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/P4vd1xuggk — Mariel Carbone (@MarielCarbone) March 20, 2021

Guy Karrick, spokesman for St. Elizabeth Health Care, said the site’s 4,000 appointments were full within 24 hours.

Anita Monore was among the Northern Kentuckians who rushed to book an appointment for Saturday.

“I just wanted to be protected because you just don’t know. I go to the grocery store, you don’t know who you’re in there with,” Monroe said.

Cheryl Cullick, of Bellevue, also received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Cullick said she's grateful for the convenience of the mass vaccination site.

“The sooner the lot of us are going to be vaccinated, the sooner businesses and life will start returning to normal. Because right now I don’t feel safe going out,” Cullick said.

Karrick said residents who would like to be vaccinated but don't have an appointment should keep an eye on St. Elizabeth’s website in case there are cancellations.

“When people do cancel that does open one up. And it might be closed today, but somebody can cancel tomorrow so check and see and you might be able to get one," Karrick said.

Erica Ness, with St. Elizabeth Health Care, said her goal is to administer all 4,000 doses of the vaccine this weekend.

"We certainly don't let anything go to waste. So we basically draw up doses in real time as patients come in. And that's why almost every place that's giving vaccinations, that's why they do it with an appointment because that helps us know how many we need,” Ness said.

To be eligible to receive a vaccine at this site, you must meet be a resident of Kentucky or a St. Elizabeth patient, and you must also meet one of the following criteria:

You work at NKU.

You are 60 or older.

You are 16 or older with a CDC-determined high-risk condition.

In addition to St. Elizabeth’s website, Northern Kentucky residents can visit NKY Health Department’s website for a comprehensive list of vaccine providers.