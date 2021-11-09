Having trouble finding a vaccine for your kid? Check your school for clinics

FLORENCE, Ky. — If you’re having trouble finding a vaccine for your child, check their school.

Less than a week after receiving CDC approval, Boone County Schools began offering the Pfizer vaccine to students.

The clinics happening this week are targeting the latest group of kids who are now eligible for the vaccine, those 5-11. The afternoon and evening clinics are open to older students as well.

Boone county schools have seen a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the district reported 19 students who tested positive, just one positive staff member and 45 total students in quarantine.

At one point, the district had hundreds of kids in quarantine each day.

It’s a relief and point of protection for many parents, like Emily Rombach. She brought her 11-year-old son, Davey, to Cooper High School to get his vaccine.

"I'm a supporter of vaccines in general so I didn't have too many reservations about it,” Rombach said. “I was concerned about it for my children just because it's new, but I'm more concerned about what would happen if they got the COVID so I was more interested in getting the vaccine than rolling the dice.”

Many children are understandably fearful of shots, but Davey said he was going to encourage his friends to get vaccinated because of how easy it was.

“It only takes a second, it doesn't even hurt. It feels like somebody just walked up and put a piece of ice on you for a second, it's kind of cold,” Davey said. “It doesn't hurt. It can't make you sick really, well it can for a few days, but then you're going to get over it….better than getting COVID and dying."

We know other districts will be following suit, some as early as this week.

Kenton County Schools spokesperson Jess Dykes tells us they are planning on hosting vaccine clinics and are working to get them setup ASAP.

Campbell County Schools do not have any vaccine clinics scheduled at this time.

The Cincinnati Public School District has worked with the local health department to set up vaccine clinics and although none are schedule at this time, it’s likely they’ll be popping up in the coming weeks for students and staff.

Parents can sign-up for an appointment in Boone County by going to: https://kyvax.wildhealth.com

Here are when and where clinics are available:

Tuesday (November 9, 2021): Ryle High School from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Schools Invited to Event:

Ryle High School

Gray Middle School

New Haven Elementary School

Mann Elementary School

Steeplechase Elementary School

Kelly Elementary School

Wednesday (November 10, 2021): Conner High School from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Schools Invited to Event:

Conner High School

Conner Middle School

Goodridge Elementary School

Thornwilde Elementary School

Stephens Elementary School

North Point Elementary School

Thursday (November 11, 2021): Boone County High School from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Schools Invited to Event:

Boone County High School

Ockerman Middle School

Ockerman Elementary School

Yealey Elementary School

Florence Elementary School

Friday (November 12, 2021): Jones Middle School from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Schools Invited to Event:

Jones Middle School

Collins Elementary School

District Office

Learning Support Services

Maintenance Services

Transportation Services