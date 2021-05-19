Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Freedom Center, Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI — Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on May 22 and at the Cincinnati Museum Center on May 29, museum officials announced Wednesday.

In partnership with TriHealth, both museums will offer eligible individuals the chance to walk in and receive a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.

TriHealth will be administering vaccines at the Freedom Center from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and at the CMC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 29.

Dr. O’dell Owens, who led various Cincinnati health institutions over his decades-long career, will participate in both vaccine clinics to answer questions about vaccine efficacy and effectiveness as well as emphasizing the importance of every person getting vaccinated, museum officials said.

“The path to beating COVID-19 is through vaccination,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president & COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in a news release. “There has been well-earned distrust in the Black and Brown communities around vaccines throughout our nation’s history but we stand by all COVID-19 vaccines and urge every member of our community to protect themselves, protect their families and protect their community by getting vaccinated.”

As an added bonus, guests who receive their vaccine at either museum will get one free admission ticket for that day, and admission will not be required for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine at the museums on those dates.

“We are grateful for TriHealth’s partnership in ending this deadly pandemic and we share their commitment to vaccinating our entire community against the threat of COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and CEO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “We’re proud to do our part by opening our facilities to TriHealth’s team and our community to make that happen.”

While walk-ins are welcome, you can still register for the vaccine clinics in advance by calling (513) 873-7124.

