DeWine visits mobile COVID-19 vaccine site in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is visiting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site at the Price Hill Branch Library Friday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Health Department hosts the clinic Friday as part of the "Get Out the Vax" initiative. Local health leaders hope to get 80% of people living in Hamilton County vaccinated by July 4.

So far, more than 4.8 million Ohioans have received at least a first dose of vaccine, or about 41% of the state's population. About 4 million Ohioans, or 35%, are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

On Friday, Ohio reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19, the sixth consecutive day the state saw fewer than 1,500 new cases.

WCPO will update this story.