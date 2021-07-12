Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Cincinnati Public Schools hold vaccine clinics for eligible children, teens in July

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bazan, Josh
CPS logo sign cincinnati public schools.jpg
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 05:06:15-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout July in order to vaccinated as many eligible children and teenagers as possible before they go back to school.

"We want everyone to get vaccinated that is able to get vaccinated," Vera Brooks, the director of early childhood education for CPS, said. "We want everyone to have a safe, healthy school year next year."

Over this past weekend, a clinic opened at Oyler School in Lower Price Hill, and on Monday a clinic is opening in Bond Hill from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clinics will also open at the following locations over the next few weeks;

  • Roselawn Condon School - July 14 and 22
  • Dater Montessori - July 16 and 23
  • Reese E. Price Academy - July 17
  • Woodward High School - July 21
  • Carson School - July 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.