Cincinnati Public Schools hold vaccine clinics for eligible children, teens in July

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout July in order to vaccinated as many eligible children and teenagers as possible before they go back to school.

"We want everyone to get vaccinated that is able to get vaccinated," Vera Brooks, the director of early childhood education for CPS, said. "We want everyone to have a safe, healthy school year next year."

Over this past weekend, a clinic opened at Oyler School in Lower Price Hill, and on Monday a clinic is opening in Bond Hill from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clinics will also open at the following locations over the next few weeks;

Roselawn Condon School - July 14 and 22

Dater Montessori - July 16 and 23

Reese E. Price Academy - July 17

Woodward High School - July 21

Carson School - July 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings.