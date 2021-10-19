Cincinnati Public Libraries providing free COVID-19 vaccines

CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati Public Library locations will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines through the end of October until Nov. 9.

The vaccination event is in partnership with the Hamilton County Public Health department. The shots are free for anyone who would like to get a vaccine. Health insurance is not needed, but those who have it can still bring their insurance card.

The vaccinations will be available:

Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Madeira branch

Oct. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Mariemont branch

Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Forest Park branch

Nov. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Sharonville branch

The Anderson branch of the public library will also be offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays.