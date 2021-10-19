Watch
Cincinnati Public Libraries providing free COVID-19 vaccines

Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:34:50-04

CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati Public Library locations will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines through the end of October until Nov. 9.

The vaccination event is in partnership with the Hamilton County Public Health department. The shots are free for anyone who would like to get a vaccine. Health insurance is not needed, but those who have it can still bring their insurance card.

The vaccinations will be available:

  • Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Madeira branch
  • Oct. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Mariemont branch
  • Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Forest Park branch
  • Nov. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Sharonville branch

The Anderson branch of the public library will also be offering free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays.

