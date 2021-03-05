Butler County Sheriff's deputies receive COVID-19 shots

HAMILTON, Ohio — Employees at the Butler County Sheriff's Office were able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, Sheriff Richard Jones announced.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced there would be a distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to several different organizations, including law enforcement.

BCSO employees will be vaccinated "without delay" at the Sheriff’s Office on Hanover Street. Primary Health Solutions came to the sheriff’s office Friday afternoon to begin distributing vaccinations.

“COVID-19 was the number one killer of law enforcement in the United States in 2020. I will not receive the vaccine until I know my deputies and corrections officers are taken care of,” Jones said in a release.

Jones, 67, recently recovered from a bout of coronavirus after testing positive on Feb. 19.