BB&T Arena at NKU to transform into COVID vaccination site later this month

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University will become a St. Elizabeth COVID-19 vaccination site later this month, university officials announced Tuesday.

The site, which will distribute 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, opens March 20 and 21, and second appointments will take place at BB&T on April 11 and 12. The arena site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. each day.

To be eligible to receive a vaccine at this site, you must meet be a resident of Kentucky or a St. Elizabeth patient, and you must also meet one of the following criteria:

You work at NKU.

You are 60 or older.

You are 16 or older with a CDC-determined high-risk condition .

Officials will soon announce when registration will go live.

“So PLEASE stay tuned and sign up as soon as possible. The available appointments will go quickly,” wrote NKU Interim Provost Ande Durojaiye in a letter sent to students and staff Tuesday.

For more information and instructions to sign up through MyChart, click here .

Kentucky has vaccinated more than 849,000 individuals against COVID-19, and 25% of adults have received at least one dose so far. Now, 567 COVID-19 vaccine locations are open across Kentucky.

Currently, Kentucky is vaccinating phases 1A, 1B and 1C.