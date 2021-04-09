Answering your COVID-19 questions: 'Should I get a vaccine right before or after surgery?'

Some WCPO viewers have asked us if it’s safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine days before or after a surgery -- so we took the question to an expert.

“We certainly recommend the sooner you can get the vaccine the better,” said Dr. Steve Feagins, medical director for Hamilton County Public Health. “However, we do recommend if you're having surgery to wait 72 hours after the vaccine to avoid confusion with the surgery itself and side effects of the vaccine.”

Feagins said complications could develop if you've had anesthesia and try to get the vaccine too soon.

“Like everything else, it takes about three days to get everything out of your system, so waiting at least three days after surgery to to get the vaccine is very helpful," he said.

WCPO also asked why health care staff aren’t currently asking patients about to undergo a procedure if they’ve had a vaccination in the last few days.

“You know that's a great point. As we go forward and learn more -- not a bad thing to add to the list,” Feagins said.

