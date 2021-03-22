Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 or seasonal allergies? What doctors want you to know

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image of a woman who is sick
Black Woman Working from Home And Sneezing For Cold, flu, sick, computer work
Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 10:54:21-04

As the pandemic drags on into spring, some people are mistaking seasonal allergies for COVID-19, according to local doctors.

A group of doctors from the University of Cincinnati said COVID-19 is associated with systemic symptoms like fever, body aches and a flu-like feeling. About 50% of the time, a person with COVID-19 has a significant loss of one sense, most commonly smell.

With that being said, most people around this time of year may experience a runny nose, congestion and a loss of smell thanks to the burst of pollen and ragweed in the air. But doctors said if you experience all of these, it's most likely seasonal allergies. A loss of smell by itself, though, is a better indicator of COVID-19.

"There was actually a study done looking at patients presenting with decreased sense of smell," UC Director for Rhinology, Allergy and Anterior Skull Base Surgery Dr. Ahmad Sedaghat said. "Smell loss in the absence of other nasal symptoms, with the stuffiness, without the sniffles, is much more likely to be COVID-19 instead of allergies."

If you are concerned about potential COVID-19 symptoms, though, you are advised to talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Stream local news anytime!