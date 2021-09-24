COVID-19 forces Talawanda eighth-graders to go remote for a week

OXFORD, Ohio — All 250 eighth-graders at Talawanda Middle School will learn from home until Sept. 30, the district announced Thursday.

More than 36% of the grade is quarantined for COVID-19 exposure or dealing with an active COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I know the district is hoping by doing this, then I'll give them a chance to cut the numbers of infection to slow the spread, and hopefully not as many people will have to quarantine,” said Tana Richards, one of the parents affected by the shift to remote learning. “But really all we can do is take it day by day and work together.”

Students in sixth and seventh grades will continue to attend in-person classes, according to reporting by The Miami Student.

“It's kind of disappointing that it's happened already in the school year, but it's really not too big of a deal just to be remote for a week when there's so many kids that are out quarantined,” said Talawanda parent Pam Hodgson.