Coronavirus: Nearly 3.7 million Ohioans have had at least one vaccine dose

In the past 24 hours, 48,363 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, bringing total Ohioans with at least one dose of the vaccine to 3,695,762, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

Approximately 31 percent of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 2.1 million Ohioans, or just under 18.6 percent of the population, has completed their dose.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to increase, with a seven percent increase in the past week and a 13 percent increase over the past 21 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 1,037 people are hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, with 233 of those hospitalizations in southwest Ohio.

The ODH said they would not release coronavirus data today due to the Easter holiday. Normal reporting will resume tomorrow and the ODH will include any numbers from April 4 in their Monday, April 5 report.

Every Monday in April, area residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination at Wilberforce University.

The nation’s first, private HBCU is joining the fight against the pandemic starting Monday . Wilberforce is partnering with the Greene County Health Department to conduct these vaccination clinics from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 12, April 19 and April 26 at the Gaston Lewis Arena gymnasium, 1055 N. Bickett Road in Wilberforce.

To register, visit the Greene County Health Department website at http://www.gcph.info/and click the registration link.