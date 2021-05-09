Coronavirus: Lowest case number in 21 days reported Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 794 new cases Sunday, the lowest number of new cases reported in the past 21 days. The new cases are around half of the current 21 day case average, which sits at 1,449 cases per day.

Currently, 1,058 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 18 patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. There has been a seven percent decrease in coronavirus patients in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association said. In the past 24 hours, 28 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, bringing total hospitalizations to 57,315 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Just under 8,000 people started their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing Ohioans with one dose of the vaccine to 4,834,135 people, or 41.36% of the Ohio population.

Over 34,000 people finished their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,149,072 people, or 35.50% of the population, the ODH reported.

A key COVID metric that will determine when Ohio can lift its public health mandates decreased for the third straight week on Thursday, and state health officials said one pandemic measurement is at its lowest level in six months.

Ohio reported 140.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This is down from the 155.6 cases reported last Thursday and the 185.8 cases reported two weeks ago.

Gov. Mike DeWine said if the state reports fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks, all public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted.

