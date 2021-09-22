Watch
Cincinnati Children's hosts virtual COVID vaccine town hall for kids

Kids will get a chance to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine with Cincinnati Children’s and earn a little money.
A clinical trial is now underway involving the Moderna COVID vaccine and more than 6,700 kids.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 22, 2021
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is giving kids a chance to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and even earn a little money along the way.

The hospital will be hosting a virtual town hall tonight with help from Cincinnati Public Schools, the Cincinnati Health Department and the Bengals.

Experts said only one in four eligible kids in the region are vaccinated.

Monica Mitchell, senior director of community relations for Cincinnati Children's, said kids and parents still have a lot of questions about the vaccine.

"Will I get sick? Will I have to miss school if I get vaccinated? If I get the vaccine, how long will it last? Will I need a booster shot? Because some of them have been vaccinated, so they're hearing a lot about booster shots. They have questions about quarantine because some of them have or have not been quarantined," she said.

Those who tune in tonight and fill out a quick survey will get a $10 gift card sent right to their phone. A link to join the 8 p.m. Zoom can be found here.

