Children's Hospital seeing highest COVID-19 admission rate ever

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital said it has admitted more children suffering from COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic.

Cases of children hospitalized with the virus have increased five times compared with just two weeks ago.

Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff for Children's said a lot of the kids sick with COVID-19 have pneumonia and respiratory distress.

"Almost all of the children that are hospitalized are either unvaccinated or unable to be vaccinated," said Manning. "So they're under age 5, we have a number of babies that are hospitalized with COVID. They cannot be vaccinated. And almost all of the children under age 5 who are COVID positive, we are able to trace a contact to somebody who's unvaccinated in their life, a caregiver or a parent or family member."

Doctors at Children's said Cincinnati and Hamilton County lag behind Cleveland and Cuyahoga County in cases and hospitalizations by about two to three weeks, so they expect to see cases among children locally to increase for several more weeks.