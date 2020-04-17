Beshear: 212 tested in Kenton County today

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear said 212 people had been tested Friday at the Kenton County testing site, and the site will be testing more healthcare personnel and at-risk people on Saturday.

Beshear also said four new COVID-19 testing sites would be opened in Kentucky next week at Kroger stores in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.

The testing facilities will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 24.

Beshear said the goal of the new sites is to test 330 patients a day, with the ultimate goal of 1,000 total people tested per site. The tests will be self-administered nasal swabs overseen by nurse practitioners.

In his briefing Friday, Beshear said he plans to speak with state school superintendents Monday about when -- or if -- schools will reopen during this academic year.

Beshear also announced Friday there were 134 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the state total to 2,522. One of the new cases from Thursday, an 11-day-old baby, is now recovering at home and "doing fine," Beshear said. State data indicates that the average age of people who have tested positive is 52.

There were also eight new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 137.

The total number of tests given to Kentuckians so far over 30,500. Currently, there are close to 230 people in intensive care in the state, down from Thursday.

Beshear reported that more than 957 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.