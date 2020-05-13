Ky. adds COVID-19 testing sites as number of positive cases surpasses 7,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that coronavirus cases surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday as the state began Phase 3 of its plan to reopen healthcare centers.

On Tuesday, state leaders announced that a 16-year-old is the second person in Kentucky to contract a COVID-19-related "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome."

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack initially announced said a 10-year-old in Kentucky is also currently on a ventilator in critical condition due to a COVID-19-related inflammatory syndrome that affects young people. Beshear said Wednesday that the child has been taken off a ventilator as his condition improves.

Stack said symptoms of this immune system syndrome vary, and possible symptoms include fever, rash, abdominal pain mimicking appendicitis, gastrointestinal problems and respiratory problems. The syndrome, which Stack says is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, first appeared in New York state, which has been hard-hit with coronavirus cases.

"There's not much you can do to prevent this except to take all the steps we've told you about," Stack said, including social distancing, wearing masks and staying home.

You can find more information on the syndrome and what to do if you believe your child has it below.

Reopening KY healthcare, businesses

Kentucky began Phase 3 of further reopening health centers on Wednesday, including hospitals permitted to resume in-patient procedures at 50% capacity. Hospital visitors are still restricted at this time.

All Kentucky workers and customers inside public-facing businesses are required to wear face masks. Additionally, manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing without spectators and pet grooming and boarding were allowed to reopen Monday.

Retailers, including flea markets, can open May 20. Funeral homes are also permitted to reopen May 20, the same day houses of worship can begin holding limited in-person services. Hair salons, barbershops, massage therapy and various cosmetology services can reopen on May 25.

Last week, the governor announced restaurants across Kentucky can reopen with outdoor seating only at 33% capacity starting May 22.

On Wednesday, Beshear said bars will likely remain closed until July because it's harder to regulate social distancing inside bars than in restaurants. Beshear said bars can still operate as restaurants by offering food service at tables outside.

As part of Phase 2 of Kentucky's plan to reopen, Beshear announced that movie theaters and fitness centers can begin to reopen starting June 1. Camp grounds, both public and private, can reopen June 11. Childcare and youth sports can resume June 15.

Phase 3 of Kentucky's reopening includes gatherings of 50 people, though Beshear could not give a specific date for the transition. It's still unclear if public pools, including apartment complex pools, would be able to reopen in summer due to the inability for people using them to properly social distance.

Where to get tested

In partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Kentucky opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Erlanger on Monday. The free testing site on 25 Atlantic Ave is open to anyone by appointment only through May 15. Call 1-800-737-7900 to make an appointment.

Beshear also announced new coronavirus testing locations last week, including two in Bluegrass Urgent Care centers in Northern Kentucky. You can find those new testing sites here.

Currently, there are 50 testing sites across Kentucky, Beshear said.

KY coronavirus numbers

On Wednesday Beshear announced five new virus-related deaths and 227 new cases across the commonwealth. Three of the new deaths reported were patients from Boone County.

So far, there have been 326 virus-related deaths statewide and 7,080 total positive COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, more than 2,600 people have recovered from the virus and 117,395 total people have been tested.

On Wednesday, NKY Health reported 50 total deaths and 807 total positive cases in Kenton, Boone, Campbell and Grant counties.