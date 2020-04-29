Beshear outlines 'Phase 1' for reopening businesses across Ky. in May

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear outlined Wednesday the types of businesses that can begin reopening as early as May 11, provided those businesses follow precautions Beshear laid out on Tuesday.

The types of businesses that can reopen on May 11 include:



Manufacturing

Construction

Vehicle/vessel dealerships

Professional services (50%)

Horse racing (without fans)

Pet grooming and boarding

On May 20, retailers can also reopen as part of Kentucky's "Phase 1" reopening. Houses of worship will be able to hold in-person religious services "at reduced capacity" starting May 20.

On May 25, social gatherings of 10 people can resume, and salons, barber shops and other cosmetology services can reopen as part of Phase 1.

Kentucky Healthy at Work

Beshear said at this time, restaurants, gyms, campgrounds and youth sports would be in Phase 2 depending on how coronavirus "reacts to changing temperatures." Summer camps, daycares will not reopen in Phase 1, and public pools will not reopen in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

Beshear had unveiled new guidelines Tuesday for businesses reopening later this month, including extending teleworking wherever possible, limiting meetings and administering onsite temperature checks for those returning to work in-person. Starting May 11, all Kentucky workers and customers inside reopened businesses will be required to wear cloth masks.

Provided, Healthy At Work Kentucky

Beshear reported 10 new virus-related deaths Wednesday for a total of 235 virus-related deaths.

There were 184 new cases reported Wednesday, meaning 4,539 Kentuckians total have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 54,101 people have been tested for COVID-19, and 1,668 people have recovered from the virus.

Earlier Wednesday, a University of Kentucky study said social distancing measures imposed by the state have spared Kentucky from a dramatically higher outbreak of coronavirus cases.

According to the Associated Press, based on the study's model, positive COVID-19 cases statewide would have reached nearly 45,000 by April 25 without any state-mandated measures, but actual cases were under 4,000 at that point. Based on the state's COVID-19 fatality rate and the study, the restrictions saved a projected 2,000 lives so far.

