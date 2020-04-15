Beshear on reopening state now: 'That would absolutely kill people.'

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- With the faint sound of protesters outside the capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear said "reopening" the state now would be dangerous to Kentuckians.

"Folks, that would kill people. That would absolutely kill people," Beshear said during his Wednesday press conference.

Addressing protestors chanting "we want to work" and calls to "reopen Kentucky," Beshear said Kentucky is following White House guidelines by closing schools and businesses and enforcing social distancing protocols like governors in neighboring states.

"There is not partisanship in this. It’s us doing what it takes to protect people," Beshear said.

Beshear also announced there were 88 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the state total to 2,291. There were also seven new deaths, bringing that number to 115.

At his briefing Wednesday, Beshear said a second drive-thru testing facility which opened in Kenton County on Wednesday has already tested 201 people with a "significant" number of appointments to be tested in the coming days.

Previously, he stated the goal of the facility is to perform 250 tests per day.



That testing facility is located at Summit View Academy, 5006 Madison Pike, Independence. Testing is only open to health careworkers, first responders, those age 65 and older and people living with chronic health conditions.

To learn more and to make an appointment, click here or call (888) 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

Testing is free by appointment, and results will be available within 48 hours. Appointments are available Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

NKY Health reported Tuesday that 226 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the region. This includes 101 cases in Kenton County, 50 cases in Campbell County, 61 cases in Boone County and 14 cases in Grant County. So far, NKY Health has reported 18 virus-related deaths.

The total number of tests given to Kentuckians so far is 27,697. Currently, there are close to 300 people in intensive care in the state and there have been more than 600 statewide.

Beshear reported that 653 people recovered from the coronavirus so far.

