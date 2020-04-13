LIVE: Beshear giving Monday coronavirus update at 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update from the state capital on coronavirus cases around the commonwealth at 5 p.m.

Watch the briefing in the player below at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Beshear announced that a small number of Kentucky Kroger locations would begin providing some patients with free, quick-turnaround testing for COVID-19 in the next several weeks. The first testing location will open in Frankfort, and three more will arrive within two weeks.

The new service would eventually allow the state to test 20,000 people by the end of May, Beshear said.

Tests won’t be available for everyone, as they will be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, people over the age of 65 and people who have chronic health conditions. Although testing is free, patients must schedule appointments online before going in, Beshear said.

So far, there have been 1,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, with the state reporting 97 virus-related deaths as of Sunday.

WCPO will update this story.

