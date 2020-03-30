Beshear's executive order bans travel to other states with exceptions

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday asking people not to travel to other states except to work, seek healthcare, attend court, care for loved ones or get necessities from across state lines if you live near the border.

The state also wants people on spring break to self-quarantine for 14 days, and the order requires people who leave the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Beshear also announced 42 new positive cases Monday for a total of 480 cases statewide.

At his press conference Monday, Beshear reported two new virus-related deaths, including an 88-year-old woman from Kenton County and a woman in Simpson County who already lived with underlying health concerns. So far, the state has reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the number of positive cases, 20 are out of Kenton County, eight are out of Boone County, eight are out of Campbell County and one is out of Grant County, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department. Three Rivers Health also confirmed three positive cases in Pendleton County.

So far, over 6,000 people have been tested for the virus.

WCPO will update this story.

Watch the press conference on Facebook Live in the widget below: