Beshear to give COVID-19 update April 6 at 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update on coronavirus cases around the commonwealth Monday at 5 p.m.

Watch the press conference in the player below at 5 p.m.:

As of Monday, there have been 1008 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky with 59 virus-related deaths. 14 of those deaths are newly reported as of April 6.

In Northern Kentucky, there have been 126 confirmed cases in four counties with six deaths, according to NKY Health.

In his Monday news conference, Beshear said cabins in state parks would be use for quarantined first responders, so they wouldn't infect their families.

WCPO will update this story.

