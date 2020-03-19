Beshear reports 2nd COVID-19 death in Kentucky

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's second death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Beshear said the individual was a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County, who passed away on March 13 and whose test came back after he died.

Beshear also announced that a 6-year-old in Jefferson County recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, including one in Kenton County.

Eight labs are currently working on tests.

Watch Beshear's press conference in the player below: