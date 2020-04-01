LIVE: Beshear gives Wednesday briefing on COVID-19

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new virus-related deaths and 684 total cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Kentucky has reached 20, Beshear said at a press conference Wednesday.

Watch Beshear's 5 p.m. press conference in the player below:

On Tuesday, Beshear announced seven new deaths, including a woman from Campbell County who was over 80 years old and had multiple underlying health issues.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 41 confirmed virus cases in the region on Tuesday, including 22 cases in Kenton County, nine in Campbell County, nine in Boone County and one in Grant County.

On Monday, Beshear signed an executive order asking people not to travel to other states except to work, seek healthcare, attend court, care for loved ones or get necessities from across state lines if you live near the border. You can read more about that order and how it affects Northern Kentuckians here.

WCPO will update this story.

