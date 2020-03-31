Menu

LIVE: Beshear gives Tuesday COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

7 new deaths due to coronavirus Tuesday
Posted: 4:37 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 17:24:42-04
KET
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the coronavirus crisis in Kentucky on March 15, 2020.
Gov._Andy_Beshear_Coronavirus_031520.jpg

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give his daily update on coronavirus around the state at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Beshear announced 114 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky with 7 new deaths. That's 594 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

On Monday, Beshear signed an executive order asking people not to travel to other states except to work, seek healthcare, attend court, care for loved ones or get necessities from across state lines if you live near the border. The state also asks people who leave the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Watch the 5 p.m. press conference in the player below:

