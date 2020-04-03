LIVE: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his daily briefing on COVID-19 cases around the commonwealth Friday at 5 p.m.

Beshear announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will remain closed until at least May 1, with instruction continuing online.

Watch the 5 p.m. press conference in the player below:

On Thursday, the governor announced 770 total cases of COVID-19 statewide, 100 more cases than Wednesday. There have been 11 new virus-related deaths since March 31, including a woman in her 80s from Kenton County and a man in his 70s from Grant County.