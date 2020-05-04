Beshear: Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in Erlanger May 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership Monday with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to create a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Erlanger starting May 11.

The free testing site on 25 Atlantic Ave will be open to anyone by appointment only until at least May 15. Starting Friday, you can call 1-800-737-7900 to make an appointment.

Beshear also announced 17 drive-thru testing sites across Kentucky provided by Kroger.

Watch the briefing in the player below:

Starting May 11, all Kentucky workers and customers inside reopened businesses will be required to wear cloth masks. Beshear said Monday that businesses looking to buy $1 masks from the state can visit KyChamber.com/MaskOrderForm. For hand sanitizer, visit KyHandSanitizer.com.

After no reported coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, Beshear announced eight new virus-related deaths Monday. So far, there have been 261 virus-related deaths and 5,245 total positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

More than 60,000 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 1,900 people have recovered from the virus.

Beshear added that the number of new cases and virus-related deaths have not increased day-over-day, indicating that coronavirus numbers are plateauing in Kentucky.

Last week, Beshear announced that due to coronavirus, Kentucky's budget office predicts a “significant" general fund shortfall between $319 million and $496 million when the fiscal year ends in June. Beshear said budget officials expect an additional road fund shortfall of up to $196 million.

To help the state's response, Beshear called for federal aid to get through this, including “direct budget assistance” similar to federal aid offered during the Great Recession.

“What we are facing right now is a worldwide health pandemic that comes with another great recession," he said. "They did it then. They need to do it now.”

Last week, Beshear outlined the types of businesses that can begin reopening as early as May 11.

The types of businesses that can reopen on May 11 include:

Manufacturing

Construction

Vehicle/vessel dealerships

Professional services (50%)

Horse racing (without fans)

Pet grooming and boarding

On May 20, retailers can also reopen as part of Kentucky's "Phase 1" reopening. Houses of worship will also be able to hold in-person religious services "at reduced capacity" starting May 20. On May 25, social gatherings of 10 people can resume, and salons, barber shops and other cosmetology services can reopen as part of Phase 1.

Beshear said at this time, restaurants, gyms, campgrounds and youth sports would be in Phase 2 depending on how coronavirus "reacts to changing temperatures." Summer camps, daycares will not reopen in Phase 1, and public pools will not reopen in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

Beshear had unveiled new guidelines last week for businesses reopening later this month, including extending teleworking wherever possible, limiting meetings and administering onsite temperature checks for those returning to work in-person.

WCPO will update this story.