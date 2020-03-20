Beshear: 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said there are 63 positive cases of corornavirus/COVID-19 in Kentucky. Beshear said that number includes 11 nursing home residents.

At a press conference Friday, Beshear asked school superintendents to delay school until April 20. He also announced area bourbon distillers are making hand sanitizers.

All State of Kentucky tax filings have been delayed until July 15.

“We are being called to change our lives – to change our lives to protect those around us. And it’s something that’s going on all around the world. This is our test as a generation,” Beshear said. “This is our time to show that we put our neighbors and our country ahead of just a bottom line. That we don’t look to be the exception; we look to be the volunteer. We look to be the person that will step up and do what it takes.”

On Thursday, Beshear announced the second coronavirus-related death in the state, a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County who passed away on March 13. A 66-year-old Bourbon County man was the first person in the state with the virus to die, and Beshear said there were other factors that contributed to the man's death.

