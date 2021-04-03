Your vote counts. Community garden needs your help to expand operation, feed more people

CINCINNATI — Nurse Laura Olexa turned her passion for gardening into a personal mission to give free produce to people who live in the region’s food deserts, like North Fairmount.

Now she’s asking for people’s vote to help her expand how much kindness she can spread.

Winners of the Gardens for Good is a grant program that supports community gardens to the tune of $5,000.

Olexa’s Veggies Via Vespa, which got its name because that’s how she delivers the produce, will use the money to expand the garden and offer things like fresh food cooking classes.

“It helps people go to bed with a full stomach, and it really helps people feel important and others give back and care and you lead with your heart – and that’s the thing with the garden,” Olexa said. “When I lead with heart, people join. If nothing else, we grow a lot of love in our garden."

Out of 485 applicants, only 21 gardens will be chosen to receive the grant money. To vote for Veggies Via Vespa, click here.

Winners will be announced April 14.

