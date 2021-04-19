Local mom fills bags with goodies for children in foster care

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Some children in the foster care system come into care with a trash bag of items, but a local mom is filling backpacks and duffel bags with some goodies so children feel more comfortable.

Natalie Hermans and her husband Weston have four biological children and three foster children, and Natalie said one of their foster children was sent to their home with a bag with "a baggie of fruit loops, a baggie of barbecue chips and a stuffed animal in it."

"That's it," she said. "It's just so raw and kind of right in your face that this is the reality for these kids."

Then, a mom had some backpacks and duffel bags donated, and Natalie had the idea of filling the bags with items like clothes, toys, toiletries and other items children coming into care might need or want. She put a post on Facebook asking for donations for the bags, and she said people were very generous with their donations.

"To know that the one shopping trip they went on gave that child some hope and they're making a huge difference, and I wish it could be something we could record and they could see," Natalie said. "Just letting those families know what they did makes a huge impact."

So far, 30 bags have been filled for children in foster care, but there is always a need for bags and items to fill them. If you would like to donate bags or items, you can email Natalie at natalieknight87@yahoo.com.