‘Lasagna Mamas’ share love and warm meals

It started with a pan of lasagna.

Rhiannon Menn started making and delivering lasagna to her neighbors in need when the pandemic started.

Her act of kindness spread, and others started to follow suit. “Lasagna Love” was born.

Joy Brinkdopke saw the story on national news and jumped at the chance to help.

"I was so excited, because I love to cook, and I love to help people, so it works out perfect,” Brinkdopke said.

As a “Lasagna Mama,” Brinkdopke makes a pan of lasagna once a month for a family in need.

She said there’s no secret recipe, but she learned from other Lasagna Mamas how to sneak vegetables into the sauce for the kids.

A mother herself, Brinkdopke understands everyone needs a hand, and she’s happy to pay it forward.

"We all need a break every once in a while,” Brinkdopke said. “I've been a mom for almost 27 years, so I know. Every once in a while it's nice to get a homemade meal delivered from someone else that did all the cooking and all the cleaning."

