Big Brothers, Big Sisters holds virtual recruitment session for more mentors, friends

CINCINNATI — Big Brothers, Big Sisters is holding a virtual recruitment event Wednesday with the hope that more adults will step up and become friends and mentors for local children.

Latoya Sherrell is an adult now, but when she was 11 years old, she remembers being in the program and spending time with her big sister.

"I was a former person who had a big sister growing up, so it was very important for my children to have the same love that I had," she said. "I gained a lot from the family, I learned different things that I didn't learn with my family, so that was one of the reasons I signed my children up."

Now, Sherrell's two children, Lamara and Will, are in the program. Sherrell said her children get together with their big sibling about two times a week to play sports, do homework and just hang out.

While Lamara and Will can go have fun with their big siblings, Sherrell has another child who has to stay behind. And there are hundreds of other children across the Tri-State who need a friend and mentor, too.

If you would like more information about volunteering as a big sibling, or want to register for the virtual recruitment event, click here.