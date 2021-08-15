Adoption Day connects 10 children with their forever families

CINCINNATI — Ten children got their forever families on Back-to-School Adoption Day in Hamilton County judge Ralph Winkler's courtroom Friday.

The idea being they start the new school year -- backpacks and all -- with their new names.

Isiah Robert Kahle may be little, but he knows special when he sees it.

Mom Suzanne Kahle was adopted herself as a child. She paid it forward a second time Friday.

“It is definitely one of the happiest days,” she said. “This day and the day we got her.”

Her wife Ashley was happy, too.

There was relief and joy across the board for everyone who grew their broods. Aiden's adoption makes ten kids in the Weber clan.

“I like to help the kids,” Christa Weber said.

From the Webers to the Kelseys, Tonie is 18 and celebrated finding her forever family.

Her keepsake teddy bear's paw marks the day and the end of a journey.

Bobbie Kelsey, the woman who calls herself Tonie's extra mom, fostered her until she went back to her family.

“I heard she was back in care, and I called the agency looking for her and I got her back,” she said. “Thank you for being in my life. I wouldn't be here without you.”