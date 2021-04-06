Watch
NewsCoronavirusActs of Kindness

Actions

Acts of Kindness: These women created a free, pay it forward wedding

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by Kit Loch
The winner of the pay it forward wedding will have a free reception at Lake View Loft in Hillsboro.
WCPO_lake_view_loft.jpg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 05:48:09-04

It all started when Kit Loch wanted to clear out her wedding decorations and her wedding dress.

She posted the items on Facebook, saying they were free to someone in need. The post exploded.

The post got Loch thinking: Along with donating decorations and dresses, why not give away an entire wedding?

Loch teamed up with Denise Mootz, the owner of Lake View Loft in Hillsboro, and other vendors to create an entirely free, pay it forward wedding. What started as a donated dress soon turned into a free venue, flowers, photography, hair and makeup, cake and catering.

Loch and Mootz want the wedding to go to someone who has overcome an obstacle or needs a hand up.

“Maybe that bride who has suffered from addiction who has cleaned herself up and made it that extra mile, maybe that mom of two or three kids who has really been struggling, anybody with a heartwarming story,” Loch said.

"This started with her wanting to help someone out and it's turned into, it's going to be a dream wedding for someone," Mootz said.

Anyone can apply to win the wedding until May 1 at thelakeviewloft.com.

For anyone who would like to donate, they still need tuxedos, bridesmaid dresses and a honeymoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Stream local news anytime!