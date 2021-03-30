Acts of Kindness: Fairfield Girl Scout troop to deliver food to health care workers

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A Fairfield Girl Scout troop is showing their appreciation for health care workers by planning a meal drop off.

For the past six months, Troop 44778 has been working on a project they call Meals for Mercy. The troop is collecting donations so they can deliver food to health care workers at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.

The girls collaborated with their student council at Crossroads Middle School to organize a donation drive, in which they collected Kroger gift cards. They even created a TikTok video to drum up donations via social media.

The troop is working with the hospital to determine what types of food or meals would be most useful to the health care workers; the girls plan to donate the goods by early May.

Carmen Jett, co-leader of the girl scout troop, said the girls have completely steered the project from day one.

"They really came up with everything. They literally drove this project,” Jett said.

"They're 13, 14-year-old girls, so to have them recognize the exhaustion, the emotional and physical exhaustion of these frontline workers, and want to support them - it's really telling,” co-leader Kelly Ellis said.

Anyone who would like to donate can coordinate with co-leaders Jett and Ellis by emailing 44778westernohio@gmail.com.